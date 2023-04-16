Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Killers of Aitq, Ashraf followed them right since their police remand: FIR

Killers of Aitq, Ashraf followed them right since their police remand: FIR

ByK Sandeep Kumar
Apr 16, 2023 03:24 PM IST

The FIR lodged by the Dhumanganj police has said that the three assailants had been following the Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf along with the crowd of media persons right since they were sent on police remand

The three assailants, who gunned down mafia-politician and former member of Parliament (MP) Atiq Ahmad and his former legislator brother, Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Saturday, had been following the duo along with the crowd of media persons right since they were sent on police remand, according to the first information (FIR) report in the case.

The FIR said that the three assailants who gunned down Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf were nabbed along with weapons from the crime spot itself. (PTI)

The named FIR, a copy of which is with HT, mentions that during interrogation by police about their motive, the three assailants confessed that they killed Atif and Ashraf to wipe out their gang and make a name for themselves in the state by doing so, which would have benefitted them in future.

The FIR was lodged by the station house officer (SHO) of Dhumanganj police station, inspector Rajesh Kumar Maurya. It has named Lavlesh Tiwari (22) of Banda, Mohit aka Shani (23) of Hamirpur and Arun Maurya Kumar (18) of Kasganj district as the accused.

The FIR states that the trio along with weapons were nabbed from the crime spot itself. It said that the assailants posing as media persons approached Atiq and Ashraf along with other media representatives as the duo were being taken by police to the Motilal Nehru (Colvin) Divisional Hospital for their daily medical examination.

The medical examination was mandated by the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court of Prayagraj while awarding Atiq and Ashraf four-day police remand to the Dhumanganj police in connection with the February 24 murders of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two police guards, in which the duo is among the main named accused.

The Dhumanganj police’s FIR said before anyone could react the three assailants opened fire using sophisticated firearms on Atiq and Ashraf from close range.

“The FIR has been registered under different sections of IPC (Indian Penal Code) including section 302 (murder), and 307 (attempt to commit murder), besides sections 3 (using prohibited arms or prohibited ammunition), 7 (prohibition of acquisition or possession, or of manufacture or sale of prohibited arms or prohibited ammunition) and 25 (possession or carrying any prohibited arms or prohibited ammunition) and 27 (using any arms or ammunition sans license) of the Arms Act and Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment (CLA) Act,” said Ashwani Kumar Singh, SHO of Shahganj police station.

According to the FIR, the trio confessed that they failed to gauge the security arrangements in place and therefore could not flee the scene and got caught. They also confessed that they had targeted the two brothers earlier as well but could not succeed due to lack of a right opportunity, the FIR added.

To be sure, a confession or disclosure statement of any person made before a police officer is not admissible as evidence before a court unless it is backed by other evidence. Only a confession before a judge is admissible as evidence against an accused.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
K Sandeep Kumar

K Sandeep Kumar is a Special Correspondent of Hindustan Times heading the Allahabad Bureau. He has spent over 16 years reporting extensively in Uttar Pradesh, especially Allahabad and Lucknow. He covers politics, science and technology, higher education, medical and health and defence matters. He also writes on development issues....view detail

Topics
atiq ahmad uttar pradesh prayagraj sale possession ipc accused murder lawyer evidence court state police remand gang shani hamirpur banda
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP