Assembly incident: ‘Humiliated’ minister forgives, but Oppn wants heads to roll

Bihar’s labour resources minister Jibesh Kumar, who had alleged that his car was stopped by police inside the campus of the state assembly on Thursday to make way for Patna’s district magistrate and police chief and that he faced “humiliation”, said on Saturday that he decided to “forgive” when the two officers met him yesterday evening and apologised while promising a probe.

Soon after the state assembly sat for the day in the pre-lunch session on Friday, deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad said an inquiry has been ordered into the matter. “Once the report comes, suitable action would be taken,” he said.

The labour resources minister informed the house that Patna DM Dr Chandrashekhar Singh and SSP Upendra Sharma met him late Thursday evening at his residence and expressed regret and apology over the incident.

“I have given them forgiveness on the condition that a thorough probe would be conducted into the whole incident and erring officials would be held accountable,” he said, adding that he was apprised that the traffic was halted as the chief minister’s convoy had passed. “I was agitated because my car was halted twice despite the fact that the CM’s convoy had passed a few minutes back,” said the minister.

Describing the whole episode as insult to the legislature, Kumar also thanked the Speaker for taking cognizance of the whole matter.

Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha said he had seen the CCTV footage where it was visible the CM’s convoy passed at 11.04 am and a minute later, some cars were allowed. “Again, at 11.06 am, some cars were stopped. It might have appeared to the minister that when some cars were allowed, why was his car was stopped,” the Speaker said.

However, opposition members strongly demanded that a house committee should probe the whole matter and also sought a reply from the government as why no tangible action was taken against any official in the incident where a minister had felt humiliated.

Among those who sought a probe by house panel were Awadh Bihari Choudhary and Lalit Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) , Shakeel Ahmed Khan and Vijay Shankar Dubey of Congress and Mehboob Alam of CPI-ML (Liberation).

On the other hand, Nand Kishore Yadav of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), to which the minister concerned also belongs, said the government had already ordered a probe and the matter should not be stretched.