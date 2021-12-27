Home / Cities / Patna News / Assistant sales commissioner killed in road mishap in Patna
Assistant sales commissioner killed in road mishap in Patna

Asim Kumar (37), an assistant commissioner of the sales tax department in Bihar, was killed while one Vishwas Arya (36) received serious injuries after a speeding luxury car collided with two bikes on Atal Path near Mahesh Nagar area under Patliputra police station of the state capital late Sunday evening, officials said
Image for representation (File photo)
Published on Dec 27, 2021 04:28 PM IST
ByMukesh Kumar Mishra

Asim Kumar (37), an assistant commissioner of the sales tax department in Bihar, was killed while one Vishwas Arya (36) received serious injuries after a speeding luxury car collided with two bikes on Atal Path near Mahesh Nagar area under Patliputra police station of the state capital late Sunday evening, officials said.

The speeding vehicle was coming from Digha. Asim was on his scooter when the mishap took place.

Arya, who was driving the bike, was behind the scooter. A speeding car suddenly came from behind, lost its balance and dashed the bike and later Asim’s scooter. The car was seized but all four persons managed to escape, police said. The car dashed the railings and flipped thrice.

Police said that both Asim, a resident of Gola Road, and Arya, a resident of Ramjichak area in Patna, were taken to the hospital for treatment. “Asim was declared dead while Arya is getting treatment at a private nursing home,” he added.

The family said that Asim went to his office on Sunday for some urgent work. “He usually went to his office by car, unfortunately, he went on his scooter that day,” they said.

Station house officer of the traffic police station, Shahid, denied the arrest of minors or other persons. “The case was transferred to the traffic police for further action,” he added.

Monday, December 27, 2021
