A tumultuous year for alliances in Bihar

After decimating the opposition in Lok Sabha polls in the first half of 2019 and barely managing to form the government in 2020 in state, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar was suddenly beset with numerous problems in 2021. For the Opposition Mahaghatbhandhan (Grand Alliance), the year proved to be tumultuous, with two major players of the alliance, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress, all but snapping ties.

The year also saw former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan’s legacy split into two. The Lok Janshakti Party formed by Paswan was divided into two – the LJP (Ram Vilas) headed by his son Chirag Paswan and the LJP (National) headed by his brother and union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras --- barely eight months after his death.

The ruling alliance

The 2020 assembly polls, which saw Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) underperform and BJP becoming a senior partner in the alliance, opened a new chapter in the relation between the two parties and the beginning of differences.

After assembly elections, chief minister Nitish Kumar started facing more opposition from ally BJP than the opposition.

To be sure, the alliance saw some friction in the past too, but the current scenario is unprecedented. BJP leaders and ministers publicly denounce the policies of a government of which they are a part. Senior NDA leaders say the baton of BJP is slowly passing on to an “aggressive bunch of young leaders” and “no longer seasoned BJP leaders like Sushil Kumar Modi and Nand Kishor Yadav are involved to modulate the pronouncements of party members.”

What has added to the bitterness is the recent Niti Aayog report ranking, which puts Bihar as the poorest state. It irked the JD (U) to no end, forcing it to renew its demand for the special status. BJP only rubbed it in, with its ministers, including deputy CM Renu Devi, dismissing the demand.

Differences between the two also surfaced in the Lok Sabha when BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav said the Bihar government was lagging behind in completing road projects under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). Union minister for rural development Giriraj Singh also quoted statistics to back Yadav’s claims, leaving JD(U) leaders fuming.

Not only that, the BJP has been targeting government on prohibition too and demands were raised from saffron party for the review of the policy.

However, the spokespersons – BJP’s Prem Ranjan Patel and JD (U)’s Neeraj Kumar — downplayed the differences. “Such differences are there in every alliances,” said Patel. “These things won’t affect health of the government,” said Neeraj Kumar, an MLA.

The two parties, though, presented a united face during the bypolls for two assembly seats which JD (U) won.

The Opposition alliance

The relation between the two main partners, Congress and RJD, hit a rock bottom during the bypolls with angry exchanges. Congress’s Bihar in-charge Bhakt Charan Das, who was at the receiving end of the RJD’s diatribe, even announced snapping of ties with the RJD.

The differences between the two arose over distribution of two seats. Congress wanted to contest Kusheshwar Asthan seat, leaving Tarapur for the RJD. The two contested independently and both lost, adding to the blame game.

Lalu Prasad’s return to Bihar politics after more than three years did not help the RJD’s cause. Prasad addressed two election meetings but failed to swing it in RJD’s favour, leaving people wondering if he had lost his charisma.

Congress, already reeling under the impact of its dismal performance in assembly polls, sunk further. However, the party, has resolved to strengthen its moribund organization “The by-elections taught us the lesson that we need to work on our organisation in Bihar. We are going to do that in the two-and-a-half years that remain before the country goes to polls,” AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar said.

Split in LJP

The biggest drama of the year came from the LJP, which split into two parties. Chirag Paswan-led LJP (RV), in which he is the lone MP, did not cause any worry for JD (U) this time as compared to 2020 assembly polls.

Paras, who enjoys the support of five of the six LJP MPs elected in 2019, managed to get a berth in the union cabinet.

It remains to be seen which of the two factions inherits the political capital of Ram Vilas Paswan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON