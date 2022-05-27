Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
patna news

Bank heist in Araria near SP’s residence

Armed robbers looted ₹37 lakh and gold worth ₹15 lakh from a Bank of India (BoI) branch in Bihar’s Araria district on Friday, police said.
Raids are going on to arrest the robbers, police said. (Picture for representation)
Published on May 27, 2022 09:58 PM IST
ByAvinash Kumar, Patna

According to police, the incident occurred around 9.30 am at the branch which is barely 250 metres from the superintendent of police (SP) residence at ADB Chowk

“The robbers, six in number, entered the bank posing as customers. They assaulted the bank cashier and the manager and took the customers hostage at gunpoint. They also broke the gun of the guard and took six live cartridges before committing the crime,” police said.

Police said the crime was committed in just 10 to 12 minutes. Before fleeing, they took the digital video recorder (DVR) of CCTV cameras installed in the bank.

“The district border was sealed soon after we received information about the robbery. Raids are going on to nab the robbers,” SP Ashok Kumar Singh said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Avinash Kumar

Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies....view detail

