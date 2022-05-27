Bank heist in Araria near SP’s residence

Armed robbers looted ₹37 lakh and gold worth ₹15 lakh from a Bank of India (BoI) branch in Bihar’s Araria district on Friday, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred around 9.30 am at the branch which is barely 250 metres from the superintendent of police (SP) residence at ADB Chowk

“The robbers, six in number, entered the bank posing as customers. They assaulted the bank cashier and the manager and took the customers hostage at gunpoint. They also broke the gun of the guard and took six live cartridges before committing the crime,” police said.

Police said the crime was committed in just 10 to 12 minutes. Before fleeing, they took the digital video recorder (DVR) of CCTV cameras installed in the bank.

“The district border was sealed soon after we received information about the robbery. Raids are going on to nab the robbers,” SP Ashok Kumar Singh said.

