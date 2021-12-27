BEPC to give cleanliness award to govt schools on Bihar Diwas

On the lines of the central government, the state education department has also decided to give the cleanliness award ‘Bihar Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar 2021’ at the local level to encourage cleanliness and hygiene practices among various government schools across the state.

On Monday, Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC) constituted a selection committee at block and district levels for physical verification of schools, which will inspect self-nominated schools from December 28 to December 31.

As per BEPC, a total of 10 best schools at block level will be selected from January 1 to January 15 based on evaluation of the selection committee and the same procedure will be followed to select the best 10 schools at district level from January 16 to February 5.

Shrikant Shastree, director at BEPC, said, “The nominated schools will be assessed on various parameters, including education, health, nutrition, child protection and school safety. A checklist is provided to the selection committee for holistic assessment of schools.”

“Award distribution ceremony for block and district level schools winner will be held on March 5. Besides, finalist schools at the state level will be given cash prize and citation on March 22, celebrated as Bihar Diwas”, he added.

The school will be evaluated for 100 marks comprising availability of safe drinking water for 20 marks, separate toilets for boys and girls 20 marks, hand wash 10 marks, cleanliness and maintenance 20 marks and improvement in hygienic behaviour 10 marks.

“More than 80,000 schools in the state have registered for participating in the cleanliness competition. Schools scoring between 91 to 100 marks will get a 5 rating, 76 to 90 marks will get a 4 rating and 61 to 75 will get a 3 rating. Participating schools at block level must have three or above rating and schools at district level must have four or above rating for entering in the final round”, said an official of BEPC.

