Bihar: 1-month notice period clause for contractual employees triggers row

The general administrative department’s (GAD) recent circular on contractual appointments has triggered a major row with opposition parties denouncing it as the government’s move to get rid of those on contract.

An estimated 1.1 million personnel are working in various departments on contracts, as the government had opted to discontinue the appointment of regular staff several years ago.

The GAD’s latest guidelines for engaging staff on contracts evoked widespread criticism, primarily due to the insertion of a clause that allows the government to remove anyone with one month’s notice.

Senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Shivanand Tiwari and Congress leader Prem Chandra Mishra lambasted the government for its design to keep contractual employees on tenterhooks by offering them just one-month notice period.

“The state government did not offer jobs as promised during the elections,however, announced a policy that will take away our jobs. The GAD circular made it clear that the contractual employees should not aspire to work on regular basis despite possessing necessary qualification and work experience,” said the RJD leader.

Congress MLC Prem Chandra Mishra said, “The government decision has raised a serious question mark on all the announcements made by them earlier.”

Principal secretary, GAD, Chanchal Kumar, did not respond to repeated attempts made to contact him. However, a press release by the GAD stated that the circular issued on January 22 regarding contractual employees was basically a reiteration of a similar circular issued by the department in September 17, 2018 to ensure various benefits to them as per the recommendations of an expert committee.

The press note further claimed that no facility which is being currently offered to contractual staff was being withdrawn.The press note, however, did not refer to the concerns of contractual employees in connection with regularisation and the notice period of one month for termination of service.