Bihar aims ‘higher’ in amended building bylaws for cities

The Bihar cabinet Tuesday approved amended building bylaws of 2014, permitting higher buildings in cities while putting more restrictions on construction of houses or apartments close to the bank of rivers, officials said.

As per amended provisions, developers can construct ground-plus-six storeys on a plot adjoining a 30-foot-wide road and ground-plus-four storeys adjoining on a 25-foot-wide road. The amended bylaws have also removed the restriction on number of storeys to be added in a building coming up by the side of a 40-foot-wide road, according to officials.

The amended rules have come as a relief to developers, who were till now allowed to construct ground-plus-five storeys on a 30-foot-wide road and ground-plus-three storeys on a 25-foot-wide road.

Another key feature of amended bylaws is that buildings above 19 metres in height will have ground coverage of 40% while rest of the land has to be kept vacant for various facilities, including green area.

“This provision was much needed as it will allow developers to make optimum use of space since they can now increase the height of buildings. This will give real estate players a room for making affordable houses even in prime locations inside cities while residents would get better ventilation and ambience in high-rises,” said Manikant, president of Bihar chapter of CREDAI (Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India).

Amended rules, however, put various restrictions on new constructions near banks of river Ganga and other rivers. Officials said no construction within 15 metres outside of the protection wallon the banks of Ganga in Patna would be allowed. For other cities, it’s 25 metres.

Other new provisions include increasing the validity of a building map to five years instead of three years and provision of adequate parking space in highrises. In buildings having more than 100 households, gas supply through pipelines has to be provisioned .

Deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad, who is also urban development minister, said the new building bylaws would help in giving boost to the real estate sector as well as affordable housing. “The amended bylaws have put restrictions on constructions near Ganga and other rivers for conservation of rivers and free flow of water,” he said in a press statement.

New vertical limits

By 30-foot-wide road: G+6 storeys

By 25-foot-wide road: G+4

By 40-foot-wide road: No limit

