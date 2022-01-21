Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar: Another suspected hooch tragedy kills 5, second incident in a week
patna news

Bihar: Another suspected hooch tragedy kills 5, second incident in a week

The incident comes less than a week after 11 people died in Nalanda, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s home district, after consuming spurious liquor.
The deaths were reported from different villages of Amnour and Maker blocks. (Representative Image/HT File)
The deaths were reported from different villages of Amnour and Maker blocks. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Jan 21, 2022 06:16 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , Patna

At least five people have died in Bihar’s Saran district in what appears to be yet another case of suspected hooch tragedy in the dry state, officials said on Friday. 

According to District Magistrate, Saran, Rajesh Meena, the deaths were reported from different villages of Amnour and Maker blocks. 

"We have received information about five deaths. Bodies of two of the deceased have been sent for post mortem. Some of the bereaved family members have blamed the deaths on liquor consumption," stated the DM in Chhaora, the district headquarters. 

He said raids conducted jointly by police and excise department in the two blocks have unearthed illicit liquor trade, and vowed stern action against all accused. 

The incident comes less than a week after 11 people died in Nalanda, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s home district, after consuming spurious liquor. 

Earlier, around Deepawali, hooch had claimed more than 40 lives in West Champaran, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur and Samastipur districts. 

Sale and consumption of alcohol was completely banned in Bihar in April, 2016, a year after Kumar promised the same to the state's women. 

Implementation of the same by his government has, however, been an object of criticism by the opposition and, sometimes, by the judiciary.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hooch tragedy
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out