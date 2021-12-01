Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar asks airports to enhance testing, surveillance to guard against Omicron
patna news

Bihar asks airports to enhance testing, surveillance to guard against Omicron

In the guidelines sent to the chief secretaries of states, the Centre has asked for greater vigilance regarding international passengers. As per the new norms, those coming from abroad will be quarantined at home for 10 days even if they test negative for Covid-19
The state health department has asked for intensified monitoring and ensured testing of all passengers coming from abroad. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 01, 2021 08:38 AM IST
ByVijay Swaroop

On the advice of Union health ministry, Bihar health department convened a meeting with airport directors of Patna, Gaya and Darbhanga on Tuesday evening with the aim to enhance surveillance of international passengers arriving in the state and increase RT-PCR testing to effectively detect and contain the spread of Omicron variant at an early stage.

“Patna airport director was present physically in the meeting while those of Darbhanga and Gaya joined digitally,” said additional chief secretary (health), Pratyaya Amrit. “The meeting was convened to put them on alert with regard to passengers coming from abroad,” he added.

Gaya is the only airport in Bihar where international flights land during festivals related to Lord Buddha.

Amrit said the emphasis will be on enhanced testing and vaccination in the state to deal with the new threat. “All eligible persons will be vaccinated through mega vaccination drive,” he said, and added that there will be additional surveillance of those coming from outside India.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, who held a meeting with health secretaries of the states on Tuesday, said the Omicron variant can be detected successfully through RT-PCR tests and advised them to follow the testing protocol.

RELATED STORIES

Also Read: Seven lose vision in one eye after cataract surgery in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

In the guidelines sent to the chief secretaries of states, the Centre has asked for greater vigilance regarding international passengers. As per the new norms, those coming from abroad will be quarantined at home for 10 days even if they test negative for Covid-19.

The state health department has asked for intensified monitoring and ensured testing of all passengers coming from abroad. All positive reports and associated samples are to be sent to INSACOG (Indian Sars-Cov-2 Genome Sequencing Consortium) labs immediately for genome sequencing . Emphasis is on swift operation since the new variant is believed to expand rapidly.

Secretary Bhushan has asked states to make better use of the financial assistance provided by the Centre. States have also been told to increase testing at railway stations too and hold regular press briefing to apprise the public of the developing situation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
PM Modi
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5
Parag Agrawal
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron variant
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP