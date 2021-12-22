Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar: BJP leader expelled over provocative statement targeting former CM Manjhi
patna news

Bihar: BJP leader expelled over provocative statement targeting former CM Manjhi

The BJP’s Madhubani district unit chief Shankar Jha wrote to Gajendra Jha about the party’s decision to oust him. He has been asked to submit an explanation to the district office of the party
A file photo of former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi. (PTI)
Published on Dec 22, 2021 08:51 AM IST
ByBishnu K Jha

MADHUBANI: Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Gajendra Jha was on Tuesday expelled from the party a day after he issued a controversial statement targeting former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi for having allegedly made disparaging remarks about priests.

The BJP’s Madhubani district unit chief Shankar Jha wrote to Gajendra Jha about the party’s decision to oust him. “Your unbecoming statement has damaged the party. You are hereby expelled from the party with immediate effect,” Shankar Jha wrote.

Gajendra Jha has also been asked to submit an explanation of his remarks to the district office of the BJP in a fortnight’s time.

The expulsion from the party came after Gajendra Jha had publicly said he will present a cash reward of 11 lakh to anyone who chops off former CM Manjhi’s tongue.

Incidentally, Manjhi’s Hindustan Awami Morcha (HAM) is part of Bihar’s ruling National Democratic Alliance that includes the BJP.

On December 18, while addressing an event of the Dalit community in Patna, Manjhi had allegedly made disparaging remarks about priests, which apparently sparked Gajendra Jha’s provocative statement.

RELATED STORIES

Manjhi, however, had later retracted his comments about priests, insisting that he didn’t target the Brahmin community as critics alleged.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
R Madhavan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP