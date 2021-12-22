Bihar: BJP leader expelled over provocative statement targeting former CM Manjhi

MADHUBANI: Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Gajendra Jha was on Tuesday expelled from the party a day after he issued a controversial statement targeting former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi for having allegedly made disparaging remarks about priests.

The BJP’s Madhubani district unit chief Shankar Jha wrote to Gajendra Jha about the party’s decision to oust him. “Your unbecoming statement has damaged the party. You are hereby expelled from the party with immediate effect,” Shankar Jha wrote.

Gajendra Jha has also been asked to submit an explanation of his remarks to the district office of the BJP in a fortnight’s time.

The expulsion from the party came after Gajendra Jha had publicly said he will present a cash reward of ₹11 lakh to anyone who chops off former CM Manjhi’s tongue.

Incidentally, Manjhi’s Hindustan Awami Morcha (HAM) is part of Bihar’s ruling National Democratic Alliance that includes the BJP.

On December 18, while addressing an event of the Dalit community in Patna, Manjhi had allegedly made disparaging remarks about priests, which apparently sparked Gajendra Jha’s provocative statement.

Manjhi, however, had later retracted his comments about priests, insisting that he didn’t target the Brahmin community as critics alleged.