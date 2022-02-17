Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar Board Class X exams: Maths paper found on social media, probe ordered
Bihar Board Class X exams: Maths paper found on social media, probe ordered

Questions of class 10 mathematics paper were found circulating on social media on Thursday at least half-an-hour before the commencement of matriculation examinations being conducted by Bihar Secondary Examination Board (BSEB), officials said.
BSEB chairman Anand Kishore inspects an examination centre in Patna. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
Updated on Feb 17, 2022 09:55 PM IST
BySandeep Bhaskar

BETTIAH

East Champaran district magistrate (DM) Shirsat Kapil Ashok has ordered a probe.

According to Saurabh Suman, subdivisional magistrate (SDM) at Motihari, the district headquarter town, the matter came to his knowledge when questions of the mathematics paper were found circulating on the social media around 9.53 am, 37 minutes before the commencement of the examination.

“After verification, 16 objective questions were found to be matching with the actual ones,” the SDM said. “Though the candidates were inside their examination centres, there were lapses from some quarters. Further investigation into the matter is underway,” he said.

However, people aware of the matter claimed the questions were leaked around one hour before the commencement of the examination. “Family members were seen reaching the candidates with answers of the viral question paper. At the same time, some people dismissed it by calling it a rumour. At the end of the first shift, the viral question paper was found to be correct,” said a person aware of the matter.

According to East Champaran DM, a three-member team has been constituted to probe the matter. “In the meantime, the investigation is being conducted by the cyber cell to pinpoint the place from where the questions were put on social media. It could be East Champaran or from outside as well. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty,” the DM said.

As many as 16.48 lakh candidates, including 8.06 lakh girls, have registered for the exams at 1,525 examination centres across the state. The exams will conclude on February 24.

