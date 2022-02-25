Bihar budget session: Guv lauds higher spend in pandemic years

Bihar Governor Phagu Chouhan on Friday said the state government’s commitment to public welfare was reflected in more than 13% growth in its expenditure in the last two years despite the Covid-19 surge and lockdown.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was addressing the joint sitting of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council on the first day of the Budget session.

The Governor said that even during the pandemic period, the state government maintained fiscal discipline and ensured timely payment to pensioners and employees.

“The state government also gave ₹4 lakh to the kin of Covid-19 victims, in addition to ₹50,000 from the Centre. The state has so far vaccinated 11.88 crore people — 6.12 crore people above 18 years of age with first dose and 5.04 crore with the second dose. Besides, 49 lakh adolescents in the age ground of 15-17 have been administered first dose of vaccine and 14.58 lakh the second dose. Now people with co-morbidities or above 60 years of age are also being given additional precautionary dose,” he added, even as CPI-ML member Satyadeo Ram kept delivering his own address highlighting the government’s address.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Governor said benefits of infrastructure development in the form of roads and bridges were being experienced by all, while the work on metro rail in Patna was under progress. Besides, he said, the government has approved a scheme of ₹405 crore for a barrage on the river Kamla in Madhubani to augment irrigation facility and prevent floods and the work on it has begun.

Chouhan said the electricity supply had increased from just 700 MW in 2005 to over 6600 MW now. “Bihar is the first state to start installation of smart prepaid meters and over 4.33 lakh such meters have already been put into use. Power for agriculture is also being made available through a dedicated feeder to realise the government objective of ensuring water to every farm,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The government is also giving input subsidy to farmers for organic farming, especially vegetables, in 13 districts along the bank of the Ganga river,” he said, while lauding record government procurement of wheat and paddy.

Chouhan said the industrial promotion policy, 2016, has been amended and extended up to 2025, while under the Bihar start-up policy, ₹9 crore was sanctioned to 185 start-up units. “Ethanol policy has been brought to augment the income of maize and paddy producers and 151 investment proposals have been received under it. Of them, 17 proposals have got Centre’s nod and under the agreement 35.80 lakh litres of ethanol will be purchased every year,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON