Bihar budget session to begin on Feb 25, end on March 31

The budget session of the Bihar legislature will commence from February 25 and conclude on March 31, according to a proposal approved by the state cabinet at its meeting chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday.

Sanjay Kumar, additional chief secretary of cabinet secretariat department, told reporters that the session would begin with the address of Governor Phagu Chauhan to both houses of legislature.

The cabinet also cleared the transport department’s proposal of brining construction equipment vehicles under the road tax ambit. The department has decided to register the construction equipment vehicles like road rollers, pokeland machines, concrete mixer trucks, etc, on payment of 6% of the cost as registration fee. The related portion of the motor vehicle act has been amended with to facilitate the registration of such vehicles.

The government also approved the proposal of creating a post of the additional advisor to the CM in the Bihar Vikas Mission, owing to growing work load of the office. “The qualification, scope of work and status of the person appointed will be decided later in consultation with the finance department,” said Kumar.

In its bid to improve efficiency of the firemen and equip them with better infrastructure, the state government has decided to appoint the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) as the consultant for the Bihar Fire Service, which has its headquarter at Bihta. CISF has been appointed as consultant on nomination basis, for which the central force would be paid ₹8.25 lakh as consultation charge.

The Bahadurpur police station in Patna and Pipratand police station in Jamui will soon have their own building after the state government has agreed to offer land being used by the agriculture department in their respective jurisdictions. Currently, these police stations are being run from rented premises.

In another decision, the cabinet approved the state election office’s proposal to rope in Kolkata-based Saraswati Press on nomination basis to print voters’ identity cards for newly enrolled voters.

