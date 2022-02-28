Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar budget swells by 8.9% to 2.37 lakh crore
The Bihar government on Monday presented a revenue surplus budget for coming fiscal 2022-23 with an outlay of 2,37,691.19 crore, a rise of 8.88% from current fiscal budget outlay of 2,18,302.70 crore, with an emphasis on education, health, infrastructure and energy as thrust areas.
Deputy chief minister and finance minister Tarkishore Prasad ahead of the budget presentation on Monday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
Published on Feb 28, 2022
Anirban Guha Roy, Patna

Of the total budget outlay, 100,230 crore has been earmarked for annual schemes (plan) while committed expenditure (non-plan) spending has been pegged at 1,37,460.94 crore, a rise of 19,677.11 crore from current fiscal estimates of 1,17,783.84 crore. No new scheme was announced by the state government in the budget.

“This is a budget of Bihar’s development with emphasis on higher spending on infrastructure, health, education, agriculture and welfare of people,” deputy chief minister and finance minister Tarkishore Prasad said at a press conference after presenting the budget in both houses of the state legislature.

Prasad, who was accompanied by additional chief secretary (finance) S Siddharth, said the government had made provisions for a higher capital expenditure worth 45,734.52 crore. “This is a hike of 4503.21 crore from current fiscal year’s estimates of 41,231.31 crore. We are focusing on higher spending on infrastructure and industry sector in the next fiscal,” he said.

Siddharth said the revenue surplus for the next fiscal is estimated at 4747.84 crore, which is 0.64% of the gross state domestic product (GSDP), while the fiscal deficit is estimated to be 25,885.10 crore, which is 3.47% of GSDP pegged at 7,45,310 crore.

Revenue surplus is achieved when the total revenue receipts are higher than from the total revenue expenditure.

Going by allocations in six focus areas of spending , education sector has got highest allocation of 39,191 crore, followed by 16,134 crore on health, 29,749 crore on infrastructure (both urban and rural) , 12,375 crore on welfare, 7712.30 crore on agriculture and 1643.74 crore on industry and investment.

No hike in spend on old schemes

A closer look at the budgetary estimates indicate that the state government has not increased outlay for annual schemes.

“We are committed to completing all ongoing schemes under seven resolves phase 1 and accelerate new schemes under seven resolves phase 2. A provision of 5,000 crore has been made under seven resolves programme for the next fiscal,” Siddharth said, when asked why no new scheme was announced.

The seven resolves is a programme of chief minister Nitish Kumar to provide basic amenities to people like safe drinking water, higher education, power and other facilities launched in 2016.

On a query about the rising committed expenditure, the official said the government’s expenditure on salary, maintenance and other areas had increased.

Central devolutions

The budget outlay has estimated central devolutions of 91,180 crore for the next fiscal, nearly same as the current fiscal target. The government, however, expects central grants in aid worth 58,001.29 crore in the coming fiscal, 3470 crore more compared to the current fiscal.

In last two years, government has suffered a shortfall of 33,000 crore in central devolutions due to Covid- induced economic contraction.

    Anirban Guha Roy

    A journalist for 21 years, Anirban covers RJD, legislature and government beats. Has extensive experience in covering elections and writes regularly on finance, land reforms, registration, excise and socio-economic issues.

