Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar Budget 2022: Women entrepreneurs seek special incentives
patna news

Bihar Budget 2022: Women entrepreneurs seek special incentives

Several businesswomen in Bihar have cited lack of infrastructure and technical support for their enterprises to flourish
HT Image
Updated on Feb 25, 2022 09:24 AM IST
ByReena Sopam

PATNA: Mahila Udyog Sangh, an organisation of Bihar’s women entrepreneurs, said it expects special incentives for businesswomen in the state’s budget, which will be presented on February 28, to overcome the lack of infrastructure and technical support needed for their products to reach markets.

“There is a great potential for handicrafts and food-related businesses in the state. Rural women are especially skilled in preparing food products. But, in the absence of training in food processing, packaging, and marketing, they have not been able to turn it into the sources of earnings,” said Usha Jha, president of Bihar Mahila Udyog Sangh, which has been supporting women entrepreneurs for more than two decades.

She said there are no processing units or storage space even for products such as sauces, jam and jelly in most of the rural areas.

Amita Gupta, who has a jute products business, said the availability of raw materials remains a problem. “We get quality jute from Kolkata, but high expenditure on logistics makes the products costlier,” she said. “Getting raw materials from other states is also time consuming.”

RELATED STORIES

Manju Jha, another entrepreneur, said her food business has failed to grow over two decades for the want of storage facilities. “Food processing is urgently needed for the growth of the food business...we have failed to create brands due to lack of infrastructure and technical support.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Reena Sopam

Reena has been a journalist for over two decades. She has the experience of covering wide range of issues, including art, culture, archaeology, tourism, forest and women issues. She has also authored a book and is a recipient of the ‘Ramdhari Singh Dinkar Award’, given by the government of Bihar....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
© 2022 HindustanTimes
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP