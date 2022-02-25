Bihar Budget 2022: Women entrepreneurs seek special incentives
PATNA: Mahila Udyog Sangh, an organisation of Bihar’s women entrepreneurs, said it expects special incentives for businesswomen in the state’s budget, which will be presented on February 28, to overcome the lack of infrastructure and technical support needed for their products to reach markets.
“There is a great potential for handicrafts and food-related businesses in the state. Rural women are especially skilled in preparing food products. But, in the absence of training in food processing, packaging, and marketing, they have not been able to turn it into the sources of earnings,” said Usha Jha, president of Bihar Mahila Udyog Sangh, which has been supporting women entrepreneurs for more than two decades.
She said there are no processing units or storage space even for products such as sauces, jam and jelly in most of the rural areas.
Amita Gupta, who has a jute products business, said the availability of raw materials remains a problem. “We get quality jute from Kolkata, but high expenditure on logistics makes the products costlier,” she said. “Getting raw materials from other states is also time consuming.”
Manju Jha, another entrepreneur, said her food business has failed to grow over two decades for the want of storage facilities. “Food processing is urgently needed for the growth of the food business...we have failed to create brands due to lack of infrastructure and technical support.”
