Bihar caps private ambulance rate to stop profiteering during Covid crisis

Amidst reports of profiteering by private ambulances, in demand due to more and more Covid-19 patients requiring hospitalisation in the state, the Bihar government has finally fixed the rate ambulances can charge from people in distress.

Now, the maximum any air-conditioned ambulance can charge is ₹2,500 for 50 kms (both to and fro) with an additional ₹25/km to be payable for distance covered beyond 50 kms. For small cars and other ambulances, the fixed rate will be between ₹1,500-2,100 for 50 kms and ₹18/km for distance covered beyond 50 kms.

Director in chief, health services, Dr Navin Chandra Prasad said any violation will invite action under the provisions of the Bihar epidemic disease, Covid-19 regulation 2021.

“Following a review by a joint committee of health and transport departments, the rate for ambulance service has been fixed. The ambulances must have life saving drugs and basic life support system along with trained health staff,” said the government order.

The government has also authorised all civil surgeons and superintendents of medical college hospitals under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 to ensure procurement of goods, services and manpower for the next three months in a bid to ride over the manpower crisis.

For those involved with healthcare at various levels, honorarium per day shift has been fixed. For specialist doctors (PG and diploma), the honorarium per day, per shift will be ₹7,000 and ₹5,000 respectively, while for MBBS it will be ₹4,000. For BSc (nursing), General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) and Auxiliary nurse midwife (ANMs), the per day honorarium will be ₹2,500, ₹1,500 and ₹1,000 respectively.

In other measures to mitigate the crisis, leaves of all police officials and personnel was cancelled to ensure their full attendance. In an official notification issued by Bihar Police Headquarters, police officials have been instructed to monitor lockdown strictly throughout the state. The state government imposed a complete lockdown till May 15.

Meanwhile, the number of fresh Covid cases continued to rise in the state with a record number of 14,836 cases registered on Wednesday apart from 169 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the number of casualties due to the pandemic has gone up to 2,987.

Amidst reports of profiteering by private ambulances, in demand due to more and more Covid-19 patients requiring hospitalisation in the state, the Bihar government has finally fixed the rate ambulances can charge from people in distress. Now, the maximum any air-conditioned ambulance can charge is ₹2,500 for 50 kms (both to and fro) with an additional ₹25/km to be payable for distance covered beyond 50 kms. For small cars and other ambulances, the fixed rate will be between ₹1,500-2,100 for 50 kms and ₹18/km for distance covered beyond 50 kms. Director in chief, health services, Dr Navin Chandra Prasad said any violation will invite action under the provisions of the Bihar epidemic disease, Covid-19 regulation 2021. “Following a review by a joint committee of health and transport departments, the rate for ambulance service has been fixed. The ambulances must have life saving drugs and basic life support system along with trained health staff,” said the government order. The government has also authorised all civil surgeons and superintendents of medical college hospitals under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 to ensure procurement of goods, services and manpower for the next three months in a bid to ride over the manpower crisis. For those involved with healthcare at various levels, honorarium per day shift has been fixed. For specialist doctors (PG and diploma), the honorarium per day, per shift will be ₹7,000 and ₹5,000 respectively, while for MBBS it will be ₹4,000. For BSc (nursing), General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) and Auxiliary nurse midwife (ANMs), the per day honorarium will be ₹2,500, ₹1,500 and ₹1,000 respectively. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Bihar govt suspends leaves of police officials due to Covid-19 crisis Bihar battles Covid-19: ₹9.60 lakh fine collected on lockdown day 1 Bihar: Covid-19 2nd wave drives AIIMS Patna’s oxygen requirement by 4 times Bihar reports 14,836 new Covid-19 cases, Patna worst affected In other measures to mitigate the crisis, leaves of all police officials and personnel was cancelled to ensure their full attendance. In an official notification issued by Bihar Police Headquarters, police officials have been instructed to monitor lockdown strictly throughout the state. The state government imposed a complete lockdown till May 15. Meanwhile, the number of fresh Covid cases continued to rise in the state with a record number of 14,836 cases registered on Wednesday apart from 169 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the number of casualties due to the pandemic has gone up to 2,987.