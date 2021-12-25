Bihar CM calls on women to carry forward his social reforms’ agenda, resurrect image

Chief minister Nitish Kumar’s ongoing ‘Samajwaadi Sudhar Yatra’ has brought forward a striking aspect - his trust in the caste-neutral women constituency, which he has nurtured since the very beginning, to take his messages across.

All through his yatra, which will continue till January 15 and crisis-cross the state, Kumar has been focusing on the women as the harbinger of change in the state and experts feel that at a time when he has been politically cornered after the 2020 Assembly elections as the third-rank party in the state, he banks on them to script his resurrection.

“We started Jeevika group from just 50 blocks at the beginning with a small initiative but big vision. Today, it is a big movement with over 10.5-lakh self-help groups and contributing to the state’s growth and social transformation. Mothers hold the key to a stable and sustainable society. Never let child marriage and dowry crush women. My government has taken a number of initiatives to make them self-reliant in every way,” he said on the first day of his yatra in Motihari and has continued with the same tenor since then, linking it with social evils like child marriage, dowry and liquor consumption.

Bihar has the highest number of Jeevika groups in the country involving 1.27-crore women through a World Bank-supported poverty alleviation programme operational in the state since 2007. In fact, Kumar started working on it soon after he became the CM in 2005 to empower women through their financial inclusion by awarding them different kinds of work from the government.

“With the inclusion of over 50% women in the panchayati raj institutions and schools as teachers, the government hopes to make Jeevika the nucleus of rural development, and involve the SHGs in a whole range of activities, viz animal husbandry, agriculture-related activities, supervision work related to health and environment, tailoring, mask making, banking and running small enterprises among other things. The government has also decided to settle ponds in the name of Jeevika SHGs for maintenance and fishery.

“The objective is to make them the engines of rural economy and the CM has full faith in their potential for the way they have responded to every challenge and delivered to transform the rural landscape. The CM feels that only women could sustain the rapid progress the state has made over the last 15-16 years by ushering in much-needed social reforms to take it forward. Therefore, women hold the centre stage in his plan for action,” said water resources minister Sanjay Kumar Jha.

When Kumar took the daring decision of introducing liquor prohibition in the state in 2016, he attributed it to the call of women. Now that he is facing opposition from all sides in prohibition, he has now looked towards women to make it their cause, reminding them in all his speeches how women experienced empowerment during the last decade and why it was important.

Social analyst professor NK Choudhary said that Nitish Kumar was aware of how time was running out for him and so he was trying to appear different from the political crowd around him by doubling up as a social reformist politician who looks beyond the social and economic transformation of a state with a permanent ‘laggard’ tag.

“He did his bit well, but Bihar needs a lot more catching up. He wants history to remember him as a different politician and refurbish his social image, which has taken a beating of late. The political undercurrent is always there, but more important is the urge to be remembered as a man with a difference. The use of religion in politics is known, but not many politicians take up social issues for politics. The growing empowerment of women was apparent even during elections when they outnumbered men, but that did not help him politically,” said Choudhary.

Former director of AN Sinha Institute of Social Studies, DM Diwakar, said, Kumar’s focus on the women constituency would not help him politically as it would not be able to hide apparent governance deficit in recent years and impact of burning issues like rising prices and growing unemployment.

“The fact is that a woman is affected more by the LPG cylinder costing ₹1000 and the difficulty in running a household. Rhetoric politics is reaching saturation stage now. People want governance reflected through a strong delivery mechanism, check on corruption and inclusive growth. Social reforms are best left to social reformers. For Nitish Kumar, governance has been his USP all through and that is what people expect from him,” said Diwakar, adding that he got a taste of policing when his Scorpio was stolen from Bhagalpur on November 29 and despite CCTV footage there was no trace of it.

