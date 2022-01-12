Bihar Council polls: Cong awaits word from Delhi after RJD offer of tie-up

Congress leaders in Bihar said they were waiting for a word from the party high command to resolve the coalition issue with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ahead of the impending election for 24 Legislative Council seats the state.

The alliance between the two parties was all but broken during the bypolls for two seats of the state assembly in October last year, when both contested in two seats against each other.

Soon after the election results, which saw both losing Tarapur (in Munger) and Kusheshwar Asthan (in Samastipur) out to the ruling Janata Dal (United), RJD chief Lalu Prasad had announced that the coalition with the Congress would continue.

Talking about Council elections, likely in February-March, Prasad had hinted that the Congress would be offered 7-8 seats while Chirag Paswan faction of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and left parties could be allowed to field nominees on 1-2 seats under the alliance.

While the RJD had already finalised candidates for seven-eight seats, Congress is showing little urgency. “The issue of coalition rests with the party high command. We are waiting for their word to engage in talks with the RJD,” said Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) chief Madan Mohan Jha.

A senior Congress leader said RJD’s de facto leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav had talked to Jha to discuss the seat-sharing issues on Monday, but it could not happen. “Elections have not announced yet. We have enough time resolve the seat-sharing formula and finalise candidates, who have already started their preparations on all seats they are comfortable with,” Jha said.

Last time, Congress had contested four seats — Bettiah, Saharsa, Katihar and Purnia — and won only Bettiah local bodies’ seat. However, winner Rajesh Ram switched sides and joined JD(U).

Likewise, RJD had won four seats — Munger, Vaishali, Arrah and Sitamarhi — in the biennial elections held in 2015. However, three of its winning leaders, Sanjay Prasad, Radha Charan Seth and Dilip Rai, quit the party ahead of 2020 assembly polls. Only Subodh Rai, who won from Vaishali seat, remained loyal to the party.

Soon after elections for Panchayati Raj institutions (PRIs), the state election commission had sent its recommendation to the Election Commission of India to conduct the polls for 24 Legislative Council seats of the local bodies’ constituencies, which have been vacant since July 16 last year when the six-year tenure of the elected representatives expired. The elections to these seats could not be conducted owing to the delay in reconstitution of the PRIs.

