Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar court awards life term to 65-year-old for raping minor
patna news

Bihar court awards life term to 65-year-old for raping minor

The court took cognizance of the rape case on October 12, 2018. A trial began on November 5 after framing of charges against the culprit.
A special POCSO court on Tuesday sentenced a 65-year-old man to rigorous life imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2018. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
Published on May 17, 2022 06:12 PM IST
ByBishnu K Jha

Darbhanga: A special POCSO court on Tuesday sentenced a 65-year-old man to rigorous life imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2018. The convict will have to undergo a jail term for as long as he lives.

Special judge Binay Shanker handed a life term to the convict, a tuition teacher, who had raped the girl, then 9 years old, on July 17, 2018. The crime had taken place under Hayaghat police station limits. The police had lodged an FIR and arrested the accused, who was produced in court on 19 July 2018, from where he was sent to jail.

According to special public prosecutor, Amar Prakash, the special judge also slapped a fine of 50,000 on the convict. The amount of the penalty will be given to the survivor. Besides, the court has ordered the Bihar government to pay 6 lakh to the survivor under the Bihar Victim Compensation Scheme.

The court took cognizance of the rape case on October 12, 2018. A trial began on November 5 after framing of charges against the culprit.

RELATED STORIES

The court, meanwhile, convicted the culprit, on May 6, under section 376 (3) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under section 6 of the POCSO Act.

According to the FIR, the 65-year-old man had outraged the modesty of the minor girl while giving tuition classes to her at the latter’s residence in Hayaghat block of Bihar’s Darbhanga district.

The survivor’s father runs a small business at Hayaghat bazaar, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP