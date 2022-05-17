Bihar court awards life term to 65-year-old for raping minor
Darbhanga: A special POCSO court on Tuesday sentenced a 65-year-old man to rigorous life imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2018. The convict will have to undergo a jail term for as long as he lives.
Special judge Binay Shanker handed a life term to the convict, a tuition teacher, who had raped the girl, then 9 years old, on July 17, 2018. The crime had taken place under Hayaghat police station limits. The police had lodged an FIR and arrested the accused, who was produced in court on 19 July 2018, from where he was sent to jail.
According to special public prosecutor, Amar Prakash, the special judge also slapped a fine of ₹50,000 on the convict. The amount of the penalty will be given to the survivor. Besides, the court has ordered the Bihar government to pay ₹6 lakh to the survivor under the Bihar Victim Compensation Scheme.
The court took cognizance of the rape case on October 12, 2018. A trial began on November 5 after framing of charges against the culprit.
The court, meanwhile, convicted the culprit, on May 6, under section 376 (3) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under section 6 of the POCSO Act.
According to the FIR, the 65-year-old man had outraged the modesty of the minor girl while giving tuition classes to her at the latter’s residence in Hayaghat block of Bihar’s Darbhanga district.
The survivor’s father runs a small business at Hayaghat bazaar, police said.
‘Aapda Mitra’, ‘Aapda Sakhi’ schemes to be expanded to 25 districts
The UP government, in collaboration with the State Disaster Management Authority, is all set to expand its 'Aapda Mitra' and 'Aapda Sakhi' schemes to 25 natural disaster-prone districts of the state, said the government in a statement on Tuesday. Under the scheme, people will be assisted to deal with natural calamities such as rain, cloudburst, hailstorm, etc. Under this scheme, 10 lakh women of self-help groups will be given training in disaster management.
96 dengue cases in Delhi so far
Nearly 100 dengue cases have been reported in the national capital till date, according to a civic report released on Tuesday. Till April 30 this year, 81 dengue cases had been recorded in the city, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation said in its weekly report. Ninety-six cases of dengue have been reported till May 14, it said. Civic officials said this year, dengue cases are being recorded early due to the congenial weather for mosquito-breeding.
Seven DElEd colleges of west UP bow out of admission race
At a time when the examination regulatory authority, Prayagraj, is busy preparing for starting the process of admissions to the diploma in elementary education (DElEd) course, formerly known as BTC, for the 2022-23 session, seven private DElEd colleges of western UP have voluntarily bowed out of the race of admissions. The DElEd is a two-year diploma programme for candidates aspiring to be a teacher in primary and upper primary schools.
Karnataka Home Minister affirms strict implementation of 'Anti-Conversion' law
Affirming the Karnataka government's commitment to strict implementation of the proposed "anti-conversion law", state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday said it is not against any religion, but religious conversion by force or through inducement has no place under the legislation. Trying to allay the fears of the Christian community, the Minister clarified that there is nothing in the proposed legislation that curtails the constitutionally provided religious rights.
Warring hits out at Punjab CM for seeking security help from Centre
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday hit out at the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government for rushing to the Centre for additional security forces to handle the challenges faced by the state. “We stand vindicated as the state has rushed to the Centre for security assistance to make up for its lack of experience,” he said.
