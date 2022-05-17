Bihar court awards life term to 65-year-old for raping minor

Darbhanga: A special POCSO court on Tuesday sentenced a 65-year-old man to rigorous life imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2018. The convict will have to undergo a jail term for as long as he lives.

Special judge Binay Shanker handed a life term to the convict, a tuition teacher, who had raped the girl, then 9 years old, on July 17, 2018. The crime had taken place under Hayaghat police station limits. The police had lodged an FIR and arrested the accused, who was produced in court on 19 July 2018, from where he was sent to jail.

According to special public prosecutor, Amar Prakash, the special judge also slapped a fine of ₹50,000 on the convict. The amount of the penalty will be given to the survivor. Besides, the court has ordered the Bihar government to pay ₹6 lakh to the survivor under the Bihar Victim Compensation Scheme.

The court took cognizance of the rape case on October 12, 2018. A trial began on November 5 after framing of charges against the culprit.

The court, meanwhile, convicted the culprit, on May 6, under section 376 (3) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under section 6 of the POCSO Act.

According to the FIR, the 65-year-old man had outraged the modesty of the minor girl while giving tuition classes to her at the latter’s residence in Hayaghat block of Bihar’s Darbhanga district.

The survivor’s father runs a small business at Hayaghat bazaar, police said.