Bihar court awards death penalty to 4 in Supaul gangrape and murder case

PATNA: Four out of the six accused in the brutal gang rape and murder case in Bihar’s Supaul district were awarded capital punishment by a special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court on Wednesday.

The order came 30 months after the heinous crime in which a 13-year-old girl was raped and her sister was shot to death when she resisted the perpetrators. The sisters were returning home from a village fair when the accused six waylaid them near Chinoli River falling under Pratapganj police station on October 8, 2019, said additional public prosecutor, Nilam Kumari.

The additional district and sessions judge (ADJ-6) Alok Kaushik held four out of the six accused, identified as Anmaol Yadav, Mohammad Ali Sher, Mohammad Jamal and Mohammad Ayub, as guilty, while two others accused Sanmol Yadav and Mohammad Nasir are yet to be arrested.

The court held Anmol Yadav guilty under section 302 (murder), while Mohammad Ali Sher, Mohammad Jamal and Mohammad Ayub are guilty under section 376d (gangrape) and 201 (destruction of evidence) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and several sections of POCSO Act.

The matter had remained under wraps for two days after the crime as the police claimed that robbery was the motive behind the murder of the married woman and denied rape of the minor girl. However, the rape survivor later met the superintendent of police (SP) and requested him to conduct a fair probe into the incident.

Three of the accused were arrested from Chhatapur police station area on October 14, 2019 after police released their sketches. They confessed their involvement in the crime and disclosed the names of others. Police recovered a loaded pistol and parts of looted articles from the hideouts of the arrested people. The prosecution and defence counsels examined 12 witnesses during trials.

Nilam said that the woman killed by the rapists was also gang raped by them after they shot her. “In the post-mortem report, the doctor found that the victim’s liver, intestine and her private parts were injured. She died in the Nalanda Medical College & Hospital (NMCH) during treatment,” she added.

