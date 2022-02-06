Bihar Covid-19 Unlock: Schools for classes 9-12 to open at 100% student strength

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday announced various relaxations to the state's Covid-19 curbs, including resumption of physical lectures for class 8 students. “Reviewed Covid-19 situation. Since it is improving, we have decided that schools for class 8 students will open at a maximum class strength of 50 per cent, while for standards 9 and above, as well as colleges, universities and coaching institutes, 100 per cent class strength is allowed,” Kumar posted on Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, only online lectures were permitted for classes 1-8, while in schools, a maximum student strength of 50 per cent was allowed for classes 9-12.

Kumar, meanwhile, also said that all government offices will function normally, adding that only those employees, who are fully vaccinated, will be allowed to enter. “All shops, establishments, malls and places of worship will open normally. Parks and gardens will be available for use between 6am and 2pm. In theatres, club, gyms, swimming polls and restaurants, not more than 50 per cent seating capacity will be allowed,” he posted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Janata Dal (United) leader further announced that all social events can be held, though with the permission of the district administration and with all Covid-19 protocols in place. A ceiling of 200 attendees will be applicable for marriage ceremonies and funerals, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On January 20, the Bihar government extended all Covid-19 related restrictions in the state till February 6.