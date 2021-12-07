Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bihar: Criminals snatch cop’s service revolver

A few years ago, villagers had snatched the service revolver of Aslam Seikh Ansari, the station house officer (SHO) of Falka police station. (Shutterstock Image)
A few years ago, villagers had snatched the service revolver of Aslam Seikh Ansari, the station house officer (SHO) of Falka police station. (Shutterstock Image)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 12:28 PM IST
ByAditya Nath Jha

The Bihar Police on Tuesday arrested two persons for snatching the service revolver from a police constable in Katihar city on Monday evening and were carrying out raids to recover the firearm, officers said.

The incident occurred when constable Rangila Ram, who was on motorcycle patrol in Laliyahi locality of the city under additional town police station, was assaulted by a group of criminals who later escaped after snatching his service revolver. The incident took place at about 9pm on Monday, officers added. The criminals, around 7 in number, reportedly fired several rounds with the cop’s service revolver in the air before fleeing.

The injured constable was undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

Katihar superintendent of police (SP) Vikash Kumar who reached the spot soon after the incident said, “Police have started probing the incident and all those involved in it will be arrested soon.”

A few years ago, villagers had snatched the service revolver of Aslam Seikh Ansari, the station house officer (SHO) of Falka police station when he tried to arrest an accused in a robbery case. However, it was recovered with the intervention of local leaders.

Similarly, in the Purnia town area, miscreants had snatched the service revolver of a bodyguard of the first class judicial magistrate about two years ago.

