Bihar official suspended after DM’s surprise inspection at circle office

The Kaimur district magistrate (DM) in Bihar on Tuesdat suspended a revenue official and slapped ₹45,000 fine on him after a surprise inspection found violation of rules regarding land mutation. The DM also directed deduction of five days’ salary of five officials and termination of a contract clerk who were found absent on duty even after one hour of the scheduled time. Kaimur district magistrate Sawan Kumar made a surprise inspection of Nuaon circle office on Monday. (Representative Image)

The newly joined DM, Sawan Kumar, on Monday made a surprise inspection of Nuaon circle office and found that 97 cases of land mutation were pending for over 60 days, contrary to the departmental rules. Following this, he suspended circle officer Badri Prasad Gupta on Tuesday with immediate effect for negligence, arbitrariness and violation of superior’s order.

The fine will be deducted from the salary of the officer.

His headquarters was fixed at hilly block Adhaura with direction to pay only living allowance during the suspension period. The office was also directed to frame charges against Prasad within 15 days for further action.

The MNREGA programmme officer, head clerk Kumar Om Prakash, contractual clerk Dev Kumar Ram, IT assistant Manu Kumar, data entry operator Abhay Tiwary, and Aadhar Card entry operator Sunil Kumar were found absent from the office at 11.15am.

The DM directed to deduct their five day’s salary after getting explanation and to terminate the contract of Dev Kumar Ram.

The DM also directed the officials to ensure unobstructed tape-water supply and immediate repairing of lanes and drainages, damaged during laying pipelines, said Satyendra Tripathi, district public relation officer (DPRO).