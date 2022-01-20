Bihar extends all current Covid-19 curbs till February 6

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar announced on Thursday that all existing Covid-19 related curbs in the state have been extended till February 6. “The Covid-19 situation was reviewed. After analysing the current scenario, we have decided to extend all restrictions, which are currently in effect in the state, till February 6. I request you all to stay extra vigilant and follow guidelines issued by the government,” Kumar informed on Twitter.

Due to a surge in Bihar's Covid-19 cases, the state government, on January 4, announced that a night curfew will be imposed from January 6 and will be in place till the 21st of the month. The period of the curfew will be from 10pm to 5am, it said.

“Pre-school and classes 1-8 will remain shut, while online lectures will continue. In educational institutions, classes 9-12 will function at a maximum student strength of 50 per cent. Religious places to remain closed. Malls, cinemas, clubs, swimming pools, stadiums, gyms, parks, will also be closed,” the earlier government order read.

On January 19, Bihar saw as many as 4063 fresh coronavirus infections, down nearly 500 from the previous day's caseload; there were 11 fresh fatalities as well, a health department bulletin showed. The cumulative caseload stood at 799,266, including 756,629 recoveries, 30,481 active cases and 12,156 deaths.

Patna, the state capital, accounted for 999 new patients. The city's total active cases were recorded at 9619.