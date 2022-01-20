Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar extends Covid curbs till Feb 6
patna news

Bihar extends Covid curbs till Feb 6

The Bihar government on Thursday extended the night curfew in the state till February 6 in view of the rising coronavirus cases, officials said.
People not adhering to social distancing norms at a vegetable market in Patna amid surge in Covid-19 cases. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 09:13 PM IST
ByAvinash Kumar, Patna

The Bihar government on Thursday extended the night curfew in the state till February 6 in view of the rising coronavirus cases, officials said.

The decision was taken after chief minister Nitish Kumar held a review meeting with senior officials, including chief secretary Amir Subhani, on the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

According to a statement issued by the state government, all establishments, except hospitals and essential services, will remain shut during the night curfew, from 10 pm to 5 am.

Malls, shopping complexes, parks, picnic spots, movie halls, exhibitions and fairs, among others, will be shut during night curfew till February 6. Religious congregations will also not be allowed.

“I request you all to stay extra vigilant and follow guidelines issued by the government,” Kumar said on Twitter.

Following a a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Bihar government had, on January 4, announced a night curfew would be imposed from January 6 and would be in place till January 21.

“Pre-school and classes 1-8 will remain shut, while online lectures will continue. In educational institutions, classes 9-12 will function at a maximum student strength of 50 %,” the statement said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Avinash Kumar

Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies....view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP