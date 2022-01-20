Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar extends Covid curbs till Feb 6
Bihar extends Covid curbs till Feb 6

The Bihar government on Thursday extended the night curfew in the state till February 6 in view of the rising coronavirus cases, officials said.
People not adhering to social distancing norms at a vegetable market in Patna amid surge in Covid-19 cases. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 09:13 PM IST
Avinash Kumar, Patna

The Bihar government on Thursday extended the night curfew in the state till February 6 in view of the rising coronavirus cases, officials said.

The decision was taken after chief minister Nitish Kumar held a review meeting with senior officials, including chief secretary Amir Subhani, on the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

According to a statement issued by the state government, all establishments, except hospitals and essential services, will remain shut during the night curfew, from 10 pm to 5 am.

Malls, shopping complexes, parks, picnic spots, movie halls, exhibitions and fairs, among others, will be shut during night curfew till February 6. Religious congregations will also not be allowed.

“I request you all to stay extra vigilant and follow guidelines issued by the government,” Kumar said on Twitter.

Following a a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Bihar government had, on January 4, announced a night curfew would be imposed from January 6 and would be in place till January 21.

“Pre-school and classes 1-8 will remain shut, while online lectures will continue. In educational institutions, classes 9-12 will function at a maximum student strength of 50 %,” the statement said.

    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

