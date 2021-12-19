Bihar feels winter chills, Gaya’s temperature dips to 5°C

Residents woke up to a chilly Sunday morning as winter gripped several places as the mercury dipped to 5°C, the lowest so far this season, MeT officials said. Prior to Sunday, Gaya had recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 7.6°C on December 16 .

As per the Patna Meteorological Centre, Gaya remained the coldest in the state recording the lowest minimum temperature of 5.3°C.

According to MeT officials, Gaya, Patna, and Muzaffarpur witnessed a significant fall in mercury where the minimum temperature dropped by 5°C to 6°C in the past 24 hours.

As per the daily bulletin issued on Sunday, Patna recorded a minimum temperature of 7.6°C, Siwan 6°C, Aurangabad 6.7°C, Nawada 6.8°C, Samastipur 7.3°C, West Champaran and Sitamarhi 7.5°C each, Nalanda 8.3°C and Bhagalpur 8.4°C.

The average maximum temperature in the state hovered around 22°C to 24°C whereas the minimum temperature was between 8°C to 10°C, the bulletin said.

Weathermen predicted that several places may be engulfed in fog, while mercury may further dip by two to three degrees in the next three days.

Deliberating on the weather system, meteorologist Amit Sinha, said, “As per today’s numerical model and radar observation, westerly and northwesterly winds at the speed of 10 km per hour is prevailing in the state. The wind velocity is likely to further bring down the temperature. Shallow to moderate fog is likely to occur at isolated places.”

Meanwhile, residents were seen taking precautionary measures to beat the cold. People were seen sitting beside bonfires at public places and tea stalls to keep themselves warm.

“Public bonfire has been being arranged at 50 places for poor and the homeless. Sub-divisional officers have been asked to take necessary steps and monitor their respective areas due to dip in the temperature”, said a senior official of district administration.

Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) has also set up night shelters for providing relief to the homeless during the winter season.

“More than 10 permanent and temporary shelters have been set up in the city to provide relief to poor and homeless people and protect them from the cold. All shelters are equipped with 30 beds each along with blankets and basic facilities”, said Harshita, public relation officer of PMC.

Traders dealing in winter appliances said demand for winter appliances has increased in the last week.

Mayank Gupta, a sales executive at a multi-brand electronic showroom near Raja Bazar, said, “Demand for heating appliances has gone up from the last week. Majority of buyers prefer blowers over heaters”, he added.

BEPC issues advisory for school functioning during winter season

Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC) has asked all district education officers (DEOs) to take precautionary measures during the prevailing cold wave.

“Usually, the state experiences severe cold during December-end and early January. All DEOs have been asked to take necessary steps in view of the cold condition. Schools should not function in the first sitting during the prevailing cold wave and may remain close on severe cold days,” said BEPC’s director Shrikant Shastri.

Patna zoo takes precautionary measures to protect animals

The Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park, commonly known as Patna Zoo, has made elaborate arrangements to keep inmates safe and warm during the winter season. The zoo authorities have installed 46 heaters and have made changes in diet of animals.

“Regular health check-ups of animals are being done for safety. Heaters have been installed at enclosures of tigers, lions, leopards and chimpanzee. Ventilators of night houses of all animals have been covered with straw to block cold air. High voltage bulbs have been installed at snake house to provide them warmth”, said a zookeeper.

GRAPHICS:

Patna’s maximum and minimum in past three days:

December 19

Min 7.6°C, Max : 23.8°C

December 18

Min: 9°C, Max 22°C

December 17:

Min 9°C, Max 23°C

December 15:

Min 9°C, Max 24°C