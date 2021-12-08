Bihar: Former RJD MLA arrested under SC/ST Act

Former RJD MLA from Barhara Saroj Yadav was arrested from Kajichak village situated under Barhara block late Tuesday evening in a case lodged under the SC/ST Act against him, Bhopjur superintendent of police (SP) Vinay Tiwari said.

Shambhu Sharan advocate of the former MLA said that Yadav was produced before the first ADJ-cum-special court for SC/ST Act cases late Tuesday evening and he was sent to judicial custody.

According to police, based on a complaint lodged by the former MLA’s bodyguard Satyendra Kumar, Barhara police lodged a case lodged a case under the SC/ST Act and under different sections of IPC (Indian Penal Code)against the leader on November 17. Kumar who was posted as the former MLA’s bodyguard since April 17 this year, in his complaint before the Barhara police, alleged that on November 5, a murder was committed at Funha, and the road was blocked following the incident . Yadav reached the spot and allegedly abused the administrative officials present there. While returning to his village in Keshopur, the former MLA again abused senior administrative officials, to which the bodyguard protested. When Yadav reached his house, he allegedly abused the bodyguard and also assaulted him.

