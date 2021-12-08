Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar: Former RJD MLA arrested under SC/ST Act
patna news

Bihar: Former RJD MLA arrested under SC/ST Act

Police lodged a case against the former RJD MLA based on a complaint filed by his bodyguard on Nov 17.
The MLA was sent to judicial custody on Tuesday evening. (Representational image)
The MLA was sent to judicial custody on Tuesday evening. (Representational image)
Updated on Dec 08, 2021 10:26 PM IST
Copy Link
ByPrashant Ranjan, Ara

Former RJD MLA from Barhara Saroj Yadav was arrested from Kajichak village situated under Barhara block late Tuesday evening in a case lodged under the SC/ST Act against him, Bhopjur superintendent of police (SP) Vinay Tiwari said.

Shambhu Sharan advocate of the former MLA said that Yadav was produced before the first ADJ-cum-special court for SC/ST Act cases late Tuesday evening and he was sent to judicial custody.

According to police, based on a complaint lodged by the former MLA’s bodyguard Satyendra Kumar, Barhara police lodged a case lodged a case under the SC/ST Act and under different sections of IPC (Indian Penal Code)against the leader on November 17. Kumar who was posted as the former MLA’s bodyguard since April 17 this year, in his complaint before the Barhara police, alleged that on November 5, a murder was committed at Funha, and the road was blocked following the incident . Yadav reached the spot and allegedly abused the administrative officials present there. While returning to his village in Keshopur, the former MLA again abused senior administrative officials, to which the bodyguard protested. When Yadav reached his house, he allegedly abused the bodyguard and also assaulted him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 09, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out