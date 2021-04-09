Bihar: Free travel for 50 kms for Divyangs in state-run buses

In an effort to make public transport more comfortable and convenient for persons with disabilities, the state transport corporation has offered them the facility to travel free of cost up to 50 kilometres in its buses and a discount of 50 per cent on further travel.

The transport corporation will provide them with Unique IDs to enable them to avail this facility. In 2017, the office of the persons with disabilities (PwD) had demanded that the transport department provide this facility to the Divyaangs.

“We have been informed today that the transport department has approved our demand. To check the misuse of the facility, it has been decided to make it available only to the persons with 40% disabilities,” Shivaji Kumar, state’s disabilities commissioner, said.

The PwD office has also been informed that the state transport department has asked transport corporation to ensure safe and convenient journey for Divyaangs in its buses and that be helped in boarding vehicles and get seated on seats reserved for them. “The transport corporation has also been directed to reserve seats near the main entrance and that display system and sound system in transport corporation buses be functional and in good condition,” Kumar said.

Shyamkishore, an official from the transport corporation, said bus stoppages are also being made disabled friendly. “Altogether, 15 stoppages in the state, including the one in state capital, are being developed as per requirement of the persons with disabilities. Amenities like wash rooms, drinking water points and ramps are being constructed there,” he said. The rest of the bus stoppages will be considered in the next phase, he said.