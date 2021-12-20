Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar gangster Pappu Dev arrested after encounter dies of cardiac arrest: Cops
patna news

Bihar gangster Pappu Dev arrested after encounter dies of cardiac arrest: Cops

Alleged gangster Pappu Dev’s family accused the Bihar police of torturing the Kosi don after his arrest. His supporters also blocked the Saharsa-Supaul highway to demand a FIR against police personnel
Kosi don Pappu Dev’s supporters blocked the Saharsa-Supaul highway to demand registration of a FIR against police personnel, alleging that the police tortured Pappu Dev after taking him into custody (Getty Images)
Published on Dec 20, 2021 10:59 AM IST
ByAditya Nath Jha

SAHARSA: Pappu Dev, an alleged gangster from Bihar’s Kosi region, died of cardiac arrest following his arrest while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Saharsa on Sunday, police said.

In a statement, Saharsa police said Dev was arrested from the Sarhi village on Sunday after a brief exchange of fire. Police said they recovered an automatic rifle, three pistols, three country-made pistols, and 47 live cartridges, besides several used cartridges from the site.

“In police custody, Pappu complained of chest pain and he was rushed to Sadar hospital where he was kept in the ICU,” Saharsa police superintendent Lipi Singh said. He added Dev was later referred to Patna but he died. Singh said Dev’s post-mortem will be video-graphed.

As the news of the Dev’s death spread, his supporters blocked the Saharsa-Supaul highway alleging that he died in custody due to torture and demanding that a case be registered against the police. “My husband was killed in police custody,” alleged Dev’s widow, Punam Devi.

The blockade continued amid heavy police deployment in the area.

Pappu Dev faced over 150 criminal cases including those related to extortion and murder.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP