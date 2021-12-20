Bihar gangster Pappu Dev arrested after encounter dies of cardiac arrest: Cops

SAHARSA: Pappu Dev, an alleged gangster from Bihar’s Kosi region, died of cardiac arrest following his arrest while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Saharsa on Sunday, police said.

In a statement, Saharsa police said Dev was arrested from the Sarhi village on Sunday after a brief exchange of fire. Police said they recovered an automatic rifle, three pistols, three country-made pistols, and 47 live cartridges, besides several used cartridges from the site.

“In police custody, Pappu complained of chest pain and he was rushed to Sadar hospital where he was kept in the ICU,” Saharsa police superintendent Lipi Singh said. He added Dev was later referred to Patna but he died. Singh said Dev’s post-mortem will be video-graphed.

As the news of the Dev’s death spread, his supporters blocked the Saharsa-Supaul highway alleging that he died in custody due to torture and demanding that a case be registered against the police. “My husband was killed in police custody,” alleged Dev’s widow, Punam Devi.

The blockade continued amid heavy police deployment in the area.

Pappu Dev faced over 150 criminal cases including those related to extortion and murder.