Bihar gives nod to prosecute senior IAS officer in old arms licence case
Bihar government has given its sanction to prosecute a serving senior IAS officer RL Chongthu, currently the principal secretary to the Governor, in a 2004 case involving issue of arms licences in Saharsa where he was then posted as district magistrate, officials familiar with the matter said.
There were allegations that ineligible persons and those having submitted fake identity papers and addresses also got arms licences.
According to officials, during Chongthu’s tenure as Saharsa DM, arms licences were issued to 229 people. Later, when irregularities were detected, 14 of them were cancelled. It was found during investigation under the then superintendent of police (SP) Arvind Pandey that many applicants had furnished wrong personal information.
In 2005, a case was lodged with Sadar police station by the then station house officer Anil Kumar Yadvendu against seven persons who allegedly forged documents to get arms licences. Later, Chongthu, a 1997-batch IAS officer, was also made an accused after investigations pointed to disregard of rules and gross negligence in issue of arms licences.
The first charge-sheet in the case, against one of the accused, was submitted in July 2005 itself, while the second charge-sheet against 14 people was submitted in April 2016.
In 2005, Chongthu was acquitted of the charges, but the investigation was again started after the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) sought and obtained fresh permission from the court in 2009.
“After the prosecution sanction from the government, the investigation has proceeded further,” said subdivisional police officer (Saharsa Sadar) Santosh Kumar.
-
National Games ‘scam’: CBI searches ex-minister’s houses, other locations in Jharkhand
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday conducted searches at 16 locations, including the residence of Jharkhand's former sports minister and Bandhu Tirkey, in the case of alleged irregularities in multi-crore equipment purchases for the 34th National Games held here in 2011, officials said. Tirkey is currently one of the four working presidents of Jharkhand Congress.
-
Misa Bharti, ex-MLA Faiyaz as RJD nominees for RS polls
Rashtriya Janata Dal ( RJD) national president Lalu Prasad's eldest daughter and outgoing Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti and former MLA Faiyaz Ahmad have been finalised as party nominees for the biennial polls to the Upper House of Parliament scheduled on June 10. Top party leaders said Prasad has already approved the two names, but there was no formal announcement of the two candidates till Thursday evening. He runs several educational institutions.
-
U.P. Budget 2022-23: 4.5 lakh youths got govt jobs in last five years, says FM
Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna on Thursday said employment was provided to 1.81 crore youths in private sector through private investment in the state while 4.5 lakh youths were provided government jobs in the last five years. “The unemployment rate in the state was 18 percent in June 2016. It came down to 2.9 percent in April 2022,” Khanna said.
-
Two crore students to be enrolled in U.P. primary, upper primary schools: Finance minister
The state government has set a target of enrolling two crore students in primary and upper primary Basic Shiksha Parishad schools in 2022-23 under the “School Chalo Abhiyan”. Presenting the state budget for 2022-23 on Thursday, finance minister Suresh Khanna said a provision of ₹18,670.72 crore had been proposed for “Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan”. Khanna proposed ₹3,548.93 crore for mid-day meal scheme.
-
Former minister Mukul Wasnik likely to be Congress’ RS nominee
Mumbai While a member of G-23, Kapil Sibal, which is a group of senior leaders seeking a far-reaching transformation in the Congress after its successive electoral debacles, took help of the Samajwadi Party for a nomination to the upper house of the Parliament, Mukul Wasnik, another member of this ginger group, may be nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra. At present, the seat is represented by former finance minister P Chidambaram.
