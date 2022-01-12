Bihar govt defends move to honour CM’s father on Jan 17 every year

Amid opposition from some quarters, Bihar’s chief secretary Amir Subhani has justified the state government’s recent decision to hold a state function at Bakhtiyarpur in Nalanda district on January 17 every year to honour five freedom fighters from the area, which includes chief minister Nitish Kumar’s father Kaviraj Ram Lakhan Singh “Vaidya”.

Bakhtiyarpur is the native place of Kumar.

“The cabinet decision mentions not only late Kaviraj Ram Lakhan Singh, but also four others, whose participation in the freedom struggle is well known locally. The cabinet took a decision which is appropriate ,” Subhani told HT on Wednesday.

On January 5 this year, the state cabinet had passed a resolution declaring that a state function would be held near the statues of all five eminent freedom fighters — CM’s father Ram Lakhan Singh, Sheel Bhadra Yajee, Mogal Singh, Shaheed Natun Prasad Yadav and Doomar Prasad Singh — near their statues at Bakhtiyarpur on January 17 every year.

On January 17 last year, Governor Phagu Chouhan had unveiled life size statues of the five freedom fighters at different places in Bakhtiyarpur.

The reasons behind choosing January 17 as the day are not very clear.

Asked if Kumar’s father drew the pension meant for freedom fighters, Subhani said it was not a yardstick for somebody to be recognised or being honoured as a freedom fighter. “There are many prominent freedom fighters who never took pension,” he said.

In the past, CM Kumar has talked about how he, as a student, would often listen about the freedom struggle from his father who was a freedom fighter and also an Ayurvedic practitioner “Vaidya”. CM father was also in Congress for a long time.

After the cabinet decision, former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Amitabh Kumar Das sent a letter to Governor Phagu Chauhan, urging him to seek a detailed report from the state government about Kaviraj Ram Lakhan Singh’s contribution in the freedom struggle.

“I have also filed an RTI (right to information) application seeking details from the prison department as and when Singh was in jail and in which prison he was lodged and under what charges,” Das said.

“I have been a student of history and I have done extensive study on Indian freedom struggle. But there is no mention of Singh as freedom fighter,” he said.

Das, an IPS officer of 1994 batch, was given compulsory retirement in 2018. Over the past few years, he has made several allegations against top politicians, including the chief minister. Das had returned his police medal to the President of India Ramnath Kovind when there was a move to demolish a part of the historic Khuda Baksh library in Patna for the proposed elevated road on Ashok Rajpath. The elevated road’s alignment was later altered.

Meanwhile, chief secretary Subhani said the government would definitely give a reply to the RTI query on the contribution of Ram Lakhan Singh in freedom struggle if it has been submitted.

