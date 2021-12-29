Bihar govt seeks to promote transparency in Panchayati Raj institutions

The Bihar government plans to build Panchayati Raj Bhawans, which will work as secretariats at the grassroots level to ensure people get their work done through a centralised system as part of efforts to promote transparency.

Samrat Choudhary, the state Panchayati Raj minister, said there is currently no proper system for auditing funds, which leads to a non-submission of utilisation certificates and a lack of monitoring of work. He added though Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) have been functional in the state and the money is also being spent, the focus now will be putting a system in place to ensure the benefits reach the people, the quality of work is regularly monitored and there is accountability for every rupee spent.

Choudhary cited a Comptroller and Auditor General report and said it has pointed to non-submission of utilisation certificates for around ₹37,000 crores spent through PRIs. “It is important to know the trail of funds spent by PRIs, but right now there is... (no) mechanism for periodic auditing. For the piped water scheme alone, the department has given ₹2,000 crores to the public health engineering department for execution. More funds under different schemes are coming and efforts are on to create the system for it.”

Choudhary said the government will appoint audit officers at the block and district levels. “We are creating an engineering cell for executing and monitoring work, which will also track the fund flow for different schemes. Efforts are also being made to reduce red tape... The Panchayati Raj officers have been named new executive officers of panchayat samities replacing the block development officers.”

Amid questions over the quality of work, especially in the piped water scheme, Choudhary said it was being taken care of with the constitution of State Quality Monitor (SQM) for supervision of work at the block and panchayat level.

“The SQM will comprise retired officers from the administration and engineering fields. We have created 131 posts. There will be 8000 executive officers.”

Choudhary said there will be a schedule for officers from various departments--health, education, food supplies, revenue, agriculture, rural development-- for addressing people’s complaints. He added the Centre will provide Bihar ₹1000 crores annually for five years to address healthcare needs in the rural areas. “This will involve setting up primary health centres (PHCs), additional PHCs and health centres as well as supply of medicines,” he said.

Choudhary said the new Panchayat Bhawans will be made of eco-friendly fly ash bricks and blocks. “Each Panchayat Bhawan costs around ₹1-1.5 crore. Around 3,000 Bhawans are being built and more will be required.”

