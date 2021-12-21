Bihar govt set to auction six sick industrial units in Jharkhand

The Bihar State Credit and Investment Corporation (BICICO), a state government undertaking, has decided to auction the assets of the six companies located in Jharkhand in “as is where is” basis for their failure to repay loans, official said.

The interested parties or individuals have been asked to bid for the companies by January 11 next year.

These companies had taken loans from the state government before the bifurcation of Bihar in 2000 but failed to pay back the amount.

BICICO managing director Dilip Kumar said that the companies had turned sick and refused to pay the loan despite repeated reminders, forcing the corporation to auction their properties. “The Bihar government had to keep the assets and liabilities of these companies, as Jharkhand declined to take the ownership of the amount,” Kumar said.

The companies to be auctioned are M/S Mineral Associated Industries (Private) Limited at Godda, Narsingh Cement Company at Giridih, Rishi Cement Company at Ramgarh, Vam Engineers (Pvt) Ltd at Jasidih, Singhwahini Cement (P) Ltd, Ramgarh, and M/s Micro Metal Sen & Company (P) Ltd, Jasidih. These companies together have the liability of ₹212 crore from different financial institutions of the Bihar government.

Officials of the BICICO said that they could get somewhere around ₹117 crore by auctioning assets of these companies.

Three of the firms — Narsingh Cement Company, Rishi Cement Company, and Singhwahini Cement (P) Ltd — were engaged in cement production, while Micro Metal Sen & Company was an ancillary to the steel factory and Vam Engineers was set up to build the LPG cylinders.

BICICO has also decided to auction the assets of an Aurangabad-based firm, Magadh Small Coking Coal Ltd, which used to produce smokeless coal.

Rishi Cement company had 10 acres of freehold land while Singhwahini Cement had a campus of 3.57 acres. Other firms have the premises ranging from 1 to 5 acre leased land.

