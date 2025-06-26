Patna, The Bihar government on Thursday formed a nine-member trust headed by the Chief Secretary for the construction and redevelopment of 'Maa Janaki Mandir' at Punaura Dham, the birthplace of Goddess Sita, in Sitamarhi district. Bihar govt sets up trust headed by CS for construction, redevelopment of 'Maa Janaki Mandir'

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department of the state government said a grand temple will be built at Punaura Dham on the lines of a Ram temple at Ayodhya.

The trust is named as 'Shree Janaki Janam Bhumi Punaura Dham Mandir Nyas Samiti' at Punaura village in Sitamarhi district, as per the gazette notification issued by the Law department.

"The trust has come into immediate effect. Chief Secretary is the trust's chairman while the Development Commissioner is the vice-chairman and District Magistrate and Deputy Development Commissioner , Sitamarhi are secretary and treasurer respectively," it said.

Besides there are five other members of the trust - Mahanth of the Punaura Dham Mutth, Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary/Secretary of three departments tourism, road construction and urban development and housing—are the members and Divisional Commissioner, Tirhut Division is the member, according to the statement.

The bank account of the trust will be operated by the secretary and treasurer.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on June 22 had unveiled the final design of the Janaki temple.

While sharing the news on social media, the CM had said that "It gives me immense pleasure to announce that the design for the comprehensive development of Punaura Dham, Sitmarhi that includes construction of grand temple and other structures is now complete which I am sharing with you. A trust has also been constituted to expedite the construction work."

The state cabinet had recently approved the appointment of a private firm as 'design consultant' for the development of 'Punaura Dham Janaki Mandir'.

A large number of pilgrims visit the Punaura Dham, which is about 5 km west of Sitamarhi district. Earlier also, the state cabinet had approved ₹120 crore for the overall development of the Punaura Dham.

Nitish Kumar on December 13, 2023 had laid the foundation stone for the overall development of Punaura Dham Janaki Mandir. Under the new development plan, the state government will develop 'Sita-Vatika', 'Luv-Kush Vatilka', construct a parikrama path, display kiosks, cafeteria, children-playing zones, etc.

