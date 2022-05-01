Bihar govt teacher suspended for thrashing 7-year-old girl student in school

BETTIAH: The West Champaran district education department on Saturday suspended a teacher on the charge of thrashing a 7-year-old girl mercilessly for her alleged failure to bring her book and pencil at a government school in a village in Bagaha subdivision recently, officials said.

Rajnikant Praveen, district education officer (DEO), West Champaran on Sunday said the teacher has been suspended after he was found guilty of beating the girl mercilessly. “A decision in this regard was taken following an in-depth inquiry into the matter,” he said.

The girl, daughter of a daily wage earner, was allegedly battered and bruised by the teacher on April 26. The matter came to the fore after the girl’s family members approached the Bhitaha police on April 28, after which a case (80/22) was registered against the teacher.

The accused teacher, however, continues to evade arrest three days after the registration of the case. “Search for the teacher is on. He is on the run after the incident,” said Shaid Anwar, station house officer (SHO), Bhitaha.

Officials familiar with the matter said the education department is all set to initiate departmental proceedings leading to the termination of the accused teacher.

Speaking to HT on phone, the girl said she was thrashed badly for her failure to write class work on April 26. “….... Sir, who had given some class work, lost his cool and beat me with a stick in front of other students. My only fault was that I wasn’t carrying my book and pencil then,” she said.

Her neighbour said she had to be taken to the hospital for treatment as she was writhing in pain badly. “Deep marks on her back were quite visible,” he said as the girl’s father, who is afflicted with hearing impairment, stood by his side.

When contacted, the accused teacher pleaded innocence and said he was being harassed for his action taken largely in the interest of the students. “More than anybody else, it is the teachers’ responsibility to look after the students as long as they are in school. It so happened that some students were running and fighting among themselves. I had to take action when the class assembled after lunch. Everything was normal then. Later in the day some people connived, plotted a design against me and politicised the matter for their vested interest,” he said.

Meanwhile, the girl’s family members have softened their stand and approached the school authorities for an amicable settlement of the matter. “Some villagers including the girl’s father are of the view that the teacher is a man of good nature. They want him to be back in the school,” said the principal of the school.