Patna, The Bihar government has urged the Centre to release the pending ₹3,000 crore fund under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna Gramin at the earliest, a minister said in the state assembly. Bihar govt urges Centre to release pending ₹3,000 cr fund under PMAY-G

While replying to a query during question hour in the assembly, state Rural Development Minister Sharwan Kumar said the Centre released ₹91 crore in January, and the fund was "distributed among PMAY-G beneficiaries without an SNA account".

"There is a problem on our part that we were not able to create an SNA account so far for the distribution of funds under the PMAY-G. We have urged the Centre to release ₹3,000 crore, which we can distribute to the beneficiaries without SNA," he added.

The Single Nodal Agency system is a major reform initiated in 2021 with regard to the manner in which funds for centrally sponsored schemes are released, disbursed and monitored.

Funds under PMAY-G are transferred directly to the beneficiary accounts from SNA through the PFMS-AwaasSoft platform.

"The state government is in the process of creating its own SNA account at the earliest. By the time the SNA account is created, I have written to the Centre to release ₹3,000 crore so that the Bihar government can distribute the fund to the eligible beneficiaries before March 31, 2026," the minister told the assembly.

The state government has received approval to release funds for the construction of more than 12.08 lakh pucca houses under the PMAY-G, he said.

"So far, the state government has provided the first instalment to 11.35 lakh beneficiaries. Around 72,492 beneficiaries are still waiting for the payment of the first tranche. Around 9.16 houses are to be completed in the state under the PMAY-G," Kumar said.

The PMAY-G is a flagship programme of the central government to provide affordable housing for all.

