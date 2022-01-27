Bihar guv slams vigilance unit for writing to varsities bypassing his office

PATNA: Bihar governor Phagu Chouhan, who is also the chancellor of state universities, has criticised the state’s special vigilance unit (SVU) for directly writing to the universities bypassing his office.

In a letter to chief secretary Amir Subhani, Chouhan’s principal secretary Robert L Chongthu cited the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and said they were not being followed. It added it has been brought to the notice of the chancellor and the letter has been written as per his directions. “It is not only violation of the Act, but also infringement on the autonomy of universities and creating an atmosphere of fear on the campuses to derail normal functioning.”

The letter came a day after the rejection of anticipatory bail application of Magadh University vice-chancellor Rajendra Prasad, who has been on medical leave soon since the raided his residences in Bodh Gaya and Gorakhpur in connection with ₹30-crore corruption case.

The SVU is directly approaching universities for documents related to important decisions and financial matters, while the Act stipulates a proper channel to be followed in such matters to obtain prior sanction from competent authority,” the letter said.

Subhani said that the letter was being examined.

