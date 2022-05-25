Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aurangabad district magistrate Saurabh Jorwal said the hooch is suspected to have been brought from Jharkhand and supplied to sellers in bordering villages of Gaya and Aurangabad
Bihar hooch tragedy: Toll rises to 13
Published on May 25, 2022 12:45 PM IST
ByPrasun K Mishra

GAYA/ AURANGABAD: The toll from the suspected hooch tragedy went up to 13 as four more people died in Bihar’s Aurangabad late on Tuesday.

Aurangabad district magistrate Saurabh Jorwal said the hooch is suspected to have been brought from Jharkhand and supplied to sellers in bordering villages of Gaya and Aurangabad.

Gaya’s senior police superintendent Harpreet Kaur said Santosh Chaudhary, the alleged main supplier, and his four associates have been arrested. He added Chaudhary was being interrogated to bust the interstate racket.

Kaur said police and excise department teams from Gaya and Aurangabad districts were raiding villages bordering Jharkhand to arrest the suspected hooch smugglers.

Magadh Medical College and Hospital principal Arjun Chaudhary said the symptoms of the patients suspected to have consumed hooch appeared to have had methyl alcohol.

Mahesh Prasad, a doctor, said the patients complained of burning sensation, blurred vision, and difficulty in breathing. They developed the symptoms after one hour of consuming liquor and died within three to four hours.

