Bihar Hooch tragedy triggers fresh war of words between ruling NDA allies

PATNA: Another hooch tragedy in Bihar, which claimed the lives of 13 people in the state’s Nalanda over the weekend, has triggered a fresh war of words between the main allies of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit out at ally Janata Dal (United) or JD (U) over poor implementation of prohibition in the state. Sanjay Jaiswal, the BJP state chief, asked JD (U) if all the members of the families of those killed in the tragedy would be sent to jail.

JD (U) leader Upendra Kushwaha responded saying a party does not take action. “Action is taken by the government of which the BJP is also part.” He added chief minister Nitish Kumar’s government will not spare anybody found guilty even as he maintained the ruling alliance remained strong.

Kushwaha said the talks about an alliance for Uttar Pradesh polls were not over as the BJP has said anything in this regard so far. “We hope some solution will emerge.” He earlier said JD (U) will contest the polls with the BJP even as the number of seats was yet to be decided.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Toll in Nalanda hooch tragedy climbs to 13, SIT to probe case

Jaiswal said to keep the NDA strong, they need to follow the basic decorum. “It cannot be one-sided.” He added there could not be anything more absurd than asking the Prime Minister to withdraw awards given by the President to writer Daya Prakash Sinha for his remarks against emperor Ashoka.

JD (U) leaders including Kushwaha have been demanding that the awards be withdrawn.

Jaiswal said the Bihar government should first act on his FIR against Sinha, get him arrested, and ensure punishment through speedy trial. “After that, a delegation of the Bihar government should meet President and present our viewpoint about withdrawal of award to a convict. It is our collective responsibility to peacefully run the government and any issue can be amicably resolved through discussions. If any matter has to be taken up with BJP central leadership, that should also be direct.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, whose party is also a part of the NDA, also wondered why Nitish Kumar has made prohibition a prestigious issue. “When Prime Minister can withdraw agriculture laws, why cannot Nitish Kumar review it? This time hooch tragedy struck in Nalanda. Earlier it happened in Gopalganj.”

Analyst Nawal Kishore Choudhary said the trend was apparent that both BJP and the JD (U) were trying to have an upper hand while none is in a position to dictate terms. “So, both will keep rubbing the other the wrong way on any given opportunity and carry on... Both BJP and JD (U) know their limitations in Bihar and they will not cross the line...”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON