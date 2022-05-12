Bihar investors’ meet: 170 companies attend; Ambuja Cement to set up unit at Barh

Ambuja Cements Ltd, part of Swiss building material major Holcim group (earlier LafargeHolcim), will set up its unit in Barh at an estimated cost of ₹1,200 crore, the company announced at the investors’ meet organised by the government of Bihar in New Delhi on Thursday, which was attended by representatives of nearly 170 companies, according to a statement issued by the state government.

An announcement to this effect was made by Neeraj Akhouri, CEO of Ambuja Cement.

“Ambuja cement is committed to setting up a 5-million-tonne capacity plant at Barh in Bihar,” he said.

The state currently has around 12 million tonnes of installed production capacity for cement and another 6 million tonnes is expected to be added in the next three years.

Representatives of nearly 170 companies, including Adani, ITC, HUL, Coca Cola, Amazon, Flipkart, Samsung, Amul, Britannia Industries, Usha Martin, L&T, Arvind Mills, attended the meet, the statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, managing director of Adani Enterprises, Pranav Adani, praised the efforts for making Bihar an investment destination. “Very soon we will send a delegation to Bihar to explore the possibilities,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Bihar’s deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad, who inaugurated the event, urged industry leaders to invest in the state while assuring them of all possible facilities.

Bihar’s industries Minister Shahnawaz Hussain said the state has one of the largest land banks in the country and it is developing great infrastructure and business-friendly policies. He expressed confidence that Bihar will soon be counted among the top five states in single-window clearance and ease of doing business.