Bihar, Jharkhand fail to resolve dispute over pension liability

Bihar and Jharkhand failed to resolve their dispute over pension liability arrears at the April 27 meeting of eastern zonal council where the issue was discussed in detail, officials familiar with the matter said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Both states have, however, agreed to further deliberations on the matter by the offices of their respective accountant generals and finance department officials.

The matter dates back to 2000 when Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar. While the Bihar government claims Jharkhand owes it more than ₹4,000 in pension arrears from 2000 to 2020, Jharkhand claims the figure is exaggerated and stopped payments of pension liabilities since 2017-18.

Officials privy to the matter said that during the zonal council meeting last month, the Jharkhand government said it would pay pension liabilities only on the basis of population ratio formula provided the figure is calculated by a team of finance officers from both Bihar and Jharkhand and representatives of government of India (GOI).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The joint team can ascertain the figure based on population ratio. For this, a meeting would be called. We cannot pay the pension arrears based on employee ratio as the matter is pending in Supreme Court,” said Sukhdev Singh, chief secretary, Jharkhand government.

On the other hand, Bihar’s chief secretary Amir Subhani said the matter was still unresolved and had instead got more complicated.

“Jharkhand has not made any assurance of making any interim payment so far. Instead, they are claiming they have paid in excess to Bihar in last many years against pension liabilities. The matter has now become more complicated and Bihar continues to be at loss,” he said.

“There was some talk of calling a meeting of finance officials from both sides. But the Jharkhand government has gone back on its earlier promise of paying pension arrears based on population formula. They are making their own calculations and disputing our figures,” the chief secretary said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The root cause of dispute between the states is Jharkhand’s stand over the last five to six years that the formula agreed on sharing pension payments to employees who superannuated before 15.11.2000 should be done on employee ratio of 2:1 ( Bihar’s share 2 while Jharkhand 1) was totally flawed.

Jharkhand was formed as a new state on 15.11.2000 after enactment of Bihar Reorganisation Act, 2000, and both the states had agreed to share pension liability for next 20 years till 2020.

“ Since 1956, most of the newly carved states have decided on sharing liabilities on population ratio but in case of Jharkhand, it was done under employee ratio. By going with employee ratio, Jharkhand’s pension liabilities is 33% whereas under population ratio it is 25%. Besides, the proportion of employee ratio has not been defined in the reorganization act. This is our point of argument,” said the chief secretary of Jharkhand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that ministry of home affairs( MHA), in a meeting with both states in March this year, had said Jharkhand should make the payments towards pension arrears as per population ratio till the time a final decision is given by the apex court.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON