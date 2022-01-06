Bihar logs 2,379 fresh Covid cases, two deaths

PATNA: Two patients infected by Covid-19 died at the AIIMS on Thursday on a day two more ministers of the Bihar government were among the 2,379 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in the state on Wednesday, as per the health bulletin on Thursday.

Union minister of state for home affairs and BJP leader Nityanand Rai through a tweet on Thursday informed that he has also tested positive and that he has isolated himself.

A 25-year-old woman from Banka village of Didarganj in Patna who was operated for intestinal surgery in the AIIMS emergency, succumbed to her illness. She was later detected Covid-19 positive, said Dr Sanjeev Kumar, nodal officer for Covid-19 at the AIIMS-Patna.

“Another 85-year-old woman, who tested Covid positive and was on ventilator for the last few days, and suffering from multiple organ dysfunction, also died at our institute on Thursday,” added Dr Kumar. On Thursday, 14 doctors of AIIMS and 12 doctors of Patna Medical College and Hospital ( PMCH ) tested positive taking the number of doctors infected with Covid above 500 in the state, health officials said.

The ministers who tested positive are agriculture minister Amrendra Pratap Singh and minister for mines and geology Janak Ram . So far, six of the 31 ministers have been infected. On Wednesday, another union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey had tested positive for Covid-19.

The state on Wednesday reported 2,379 fresh positive cases taking the number of active cases to 5,785. Meanwhile, the curbs imposed by the state government kicked in on Thursday.

The government has decided to impose a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am. All shops and commercial establishments have been asked to close by 8 pm.