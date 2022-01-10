Bihar man who claimed he took 12 Covid jabs on the run

The 84-year-old man from Bihar’s Madhepura district, who has claimed to have taken 12 shots of Covid-19 vaccine since the vaccination began last year, has gone absconding since a police team reached his house on Sunday to arrest him, police said.

Days after the man, Brahmadev Mandal, made the claim on January 5, medical officer of Puraini primary health centre (PHC) in the district lodged an FIR (first information report) against him on January 8.

Mandal, a retired employee of postal department, is a resident of Orai village.

His wife Nirmala Devi alleged he was being harassed by police. “Police are behaving with my husband as if he is a dreaded criminal,” she said.

Devi, though, maintained her husband had managed to take multiple jabs of the vaccine. “It benefitted him in curing several ailments,” she said.

Mandal had even showed the local media a paper on which he had jotted down the date and time of the vaccines he was administered.

On January 8, medical officer of Puraini PHC Dr Arun Kumar lodged an FIR at Puraini police station against Mandal under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating and dishonesty) and 188 (disobedience of order promulgated by government) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Deepak Chandra Das, station house officer (SHO) of Puraini police station, said, “Police visited his house on Sunday evening, but he was not there. He will be arrested soon.”

Though local health officials declined to comment on any loophole that Mandal would have exploited to possibly get multiple jabs, residents of his village said that in vaccination camps, health workers would just collect copies of identity proof (Aadhaar card) of beneficiaries and administer the jabs. “They update data only hours later at the nearest primary health centre, after which we get notifications on our phones. It’s possible that after the second jab for Mandal, the system would have rejected data for the subsequent shots he actually managed to take in the vaccination camps in villages,” one of the village residents said, wishing not to be identified.