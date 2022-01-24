Bihar minister’s son among 7 booked after Bettiah clash

Seven people, including Bihar tourism minister’s son Niraj Kumar and brother Harendra Prasad, have been booked in connection with the violence in which a 28-year-old man sustained injuries when two groups clashed at Hardiya Koritala village at the outskirts of Bettiah in West Champaran district on Sunday, police said on Monday.

Ugra Nath Jha, station house officer of Mufassil police station, said that the mother of the injured, identified as Janardan Kumar, stated in her first information report (FIR) that at first, it appeared that Janardan suffered bullet injuries, but later it was found out that the minister’s son hit him with the butt of a gun when he along with other children were playing cricket near an orchard.

According to police, the seven have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, besides the Arms Act.

Dismissing the allegations levelled against him, the minister’s son said that Janardan sustained injuries after a brick, which was allegedly thrown at him, missed the target and hit the 28-year-old. “Some villagers were trying to encroach upon our land at Hardiya Koritola village. They misbehaved with my uncle when he objected. On hearing this, when I reached there, they attacked us and even snatched my licensed gun,” said Niraj.

Meanwhile, a complaint was also lodged by Harendra Prasad. “Further investigation into the matter is underway,” said the SHO.